Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Rating Reiterated by William Blair

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by analysts at William Blair in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Acuity Brands’ Q2 2022 earnings at $2.22 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.94 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.56 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.76 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Acuity Brands from $206.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Acuity Brands from $250.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Acuity Brands from $245.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Acuity Brands in a research note on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Acuity Brands from $223.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.56.

Shares of AYI opened at $189.30 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $187.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.26. Acuity Brands has a 52-week low of $141.75 and a 52-week high of $224.59. The firm has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Acuity Brands ( NYSE:AYI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 7th. The electronics maker reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.44. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 18.35% and a net margin of 9.30%. The business had revenue of $926.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Acuity Brands will post 11.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AYI. Paradice Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 567,742 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $98,429,000 after acquiring an additional 24,935 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Acuity Brands by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,047 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Acuity Brands by 393.9% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 19,469 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 15,527 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Acuity Brands by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,381 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP increased its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 216.2% in the 4th quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 5,128 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 3,506 shares during the period. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

