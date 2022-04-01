Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) Announces Earnings Results

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.30), Fidelity Earnings reports. Acutus Medical had a negative net margin of 748.44% and a negative return on equity of 107.24%. Acutus Medical updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of Acutus Medical stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $1.32. 14,681 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 517,312. Acutus Medical has a 52 week low of $1.36 and a 52 week high of $18.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.90 and a 200 day moving average of $4.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 8.57 and a quick ratio of 7.75.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Acutus Medical by 511.0% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 507,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after buying an additional 424,669 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Acutus Medical by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 388,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 60,031 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Acutus Medical by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 335,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 89,483 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Acutus Medical by 2,116.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 162,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 154,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Acutus Medical by 191.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 39,712 shares in the last quarter. 72.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Acutus Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)
Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs.
