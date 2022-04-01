AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $643.13 Million

Analysts expect AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) to post sales of $643.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for AdaptHealth’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $634.80 million to $653.00 million. AdaptHealth reported sales of $482.12 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AdaptHealth will report full-year sales of $2.92 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.87 billion to $2.95 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.14 billion to $3.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover AdaptHealth.

Get AdaptHealth alerts:

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $702.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $693.15 million. AdaptHealth had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 7.97%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AHCO. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $34.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on AdaptHealth from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet raised AdaptHealth from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on AdaptHealth from $32.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.25.

AHCO stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,131,276. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.97. AdaptHealth has a twelve month low of $13.95 and a twelve month high of $38.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.10, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.33.

In other AdaptHealth news, Director Skyknight Capital Fund Ii, L.P acquired 13,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $200,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen P. Griggs purchased 32,342 shares of AdaptHealth stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.44 per share, for a total transaction of $499,360.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 88,180 shares of company stock valued at $1,351,923. 17.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AHCO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in AdaptHealth by 20.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 5,101 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in AdaptHealth in the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in AdaptHealth by 75.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 26,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 11,285 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 2,720.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 960,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,319,000 after purchasing an additional 926,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 41.1% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 40,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.20% of the company’s stock.

AdaptHealth Company Profile (Get Rating)

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps to patients for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AdaptHealth (AHCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AdaptHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdaptHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.