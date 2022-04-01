Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF) Receives $142.20 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $142.20.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ADEVF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Adevinta ASA in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Adevinta ASA from 211.00 to 140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Adevinta ASA from 173.00 to 165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Adevinta ASA in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Nordea Equity Research raised shares of Adevinta ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

Shares of OTCMKTS ADEVF opened at $9.10 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.98. Adevinta ASA has a 1 year low of $9.10 and a 1 year high of $19.40.

Adevinta ASA operates as an online classifieds company in France, Spain, rest of Europe, and internationally. It owns and operates approximately 30 online classified marketplaces in generalist, real estate, cars, consumer goods, jobs, and other categories across a range of Websites and mobile applications in 16 countries.

