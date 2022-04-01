Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Price Target Cut to $50.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.64% from the company’s previous close.

ADNT has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Adient from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Adient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays downgraded Adient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Adient in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.75.

Shares of NYSE ADNT opened at $40.77 on Friday. Adient has a 1 year low of $30.53 and a 1 year high of $53.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.33, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Adient ( NYSE:ADNT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Adient had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 0.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Adient will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Adient by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Adient by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Adient by 4.6% in the third quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 7,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Adient by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Adient by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adient plc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's seating solutions include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, including North America and South America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

