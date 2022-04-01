ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ADMA Biologics, Inc. is a specialty immune globulin company. It develops, manufactures and intends to market plasma-based biologics for the treatment and prevention of certain infectious diseases. The Company’s target patient populations include immune-compromised individuals who suffer from an underlying immune deficiency disease or who may be immune-suppressed for medical reasons. Its lead product candidate, RI-002, which is in Phase III clinical trial, is intended for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease. ADMA Biologics, Inc. is headquartered in Ramsey, New Jersey. “

ADMA opened at $1.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 6.87. ADMA Biologics has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $2.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.61 and its 200 day moving average is $1.42. The stock has a market cap of $358.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 1.14.

ADMA Biologics ( NASDAQ:ADMA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 88.51% and a negative return on equity of 61.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that ADMA Biologics will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADMA. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in ADMA Biologics by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 161,269 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 9,086 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 30.7% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 81,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 19,169 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 44.3% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 62,484 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 19,184 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in ADMA Biologics by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 134,949 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 25,912 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ADMA Biologics during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.16% of the company’s stock.

ADMA Biologics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in manufacturing, marketing, and developing specialty plasma-derived biologics. The firm operates through the following business segments: ADMA BioManufacturing, Plasma Collection Center, and Corporate. The ADMA BioManufacturing segment consists of immune globulin manufacturing and development operations.

