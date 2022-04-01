ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut ADMA Biologics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.00.
NASDAQ ADMA opened at $1.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.87, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. ADMA Biologics has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $2.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.42. The stock has a market cap of $358.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 1.14.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in ADMA Biologics during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ADMA Biologics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 32.16% of the company’s stock.
About ADMA Biologics (Get Rating)
ADMA Biologics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in manufacturing, marketing, and developing specialty plasma-derived biologics. The firm operates through the following business segments: ADMA BioManufacturing, Plasma Collection Center, and Corporate. The ADMA BioManufacturing segment consists of immune globulin manufacturing and development operations.
