Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 7,568 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 450,819 shares.The stock last traded at $30.41 and had previously closed at $29.71.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $37.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -201.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.98 and its 200-day moving average is $30.67.

Adtalem Global Education ( NYSE:ATGE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.21). Adtalem Global Education had a negative net margin of 0.51% and a positive return on equity of 10.93%. The company had revenue of $371.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

In other Adtalem Global Education news, Director Sharon O’keefe bought 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.63 per share, with a total value of $25,787.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Lisa W. Wardell bought 4,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.48 per share, with a total value of $98,409.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 50,357 shares of company stock valued at $1,189,521. Insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Adtalem Global Education during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Adtalem Global Education during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in Adtalem Global Education during the third quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Adtalem Global Education during the third quarter worth about $200,000. 98.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Healthcare; and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the medical and healthcare postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University, American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Ross University School of Medicine, and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine.

