AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH) Stock Price Up 3.8%

Shares of AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTH – Get Rating) rose 3.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.38 and last traded at $9.38. Approximately 750 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 481,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.04.

Several analysts have weighed in on ADTH shares. Cowen assumed coverage on AdTheorent in a research note on Friday, January 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on AdTheorent in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of AdTheorent from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on AdTheorent in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Genuity Capital began coverage on shares of AdTheorent in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, AdTheorent has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.08.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.80, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.48.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADTH. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in AdTheorent in the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AdTheorent in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of AdTheorent in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,235,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AdTheorent in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AdTheorent in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Institutional investors own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc, a digital media platform, provides machine learning platform for advertisers and marketers in the United States and Canada. The company offers predictive targeting, geo-intelligence, and cross-environment map solutions, as well as Studio A\T. It serves pharmaceutical/healthcare, dining, retail, and travel and hospitality, as well as banking, financial services and insurance industries.

