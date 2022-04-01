Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,370,000 shares, a drop of 33.2% from the February 28th total of 2,050,000 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 421,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

WMS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $135.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $149.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Advanced Drainage Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Drainage Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 0.8% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,737 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 915 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 4.1% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,054 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 10.1% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,770 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 1.2% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,626 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WMS stock traded down $5.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $118.81. 480,231 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 444,339. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 12 month low of $95.50 and a 12 month high of $138.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.83. The company has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.83 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $715.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.35 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 31.08%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.49%.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides a suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

