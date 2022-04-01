Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Price Target Raised to C$13.00

Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on AAVVF. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Advantage Energy from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$8.25 to C$9.50 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.34.

Advantage Energy stock opened at $6.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.83. Advantage Energy has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $7.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.64 and its 200-day moving average is $5.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Advantage Energy ( OTCMKTS:AAVVF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $126.34 million during the quarter. Advantage Energy had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 94.29%.

Advantage Energy Ltd. engages in the development and production of natural gas and liquids. It focuses its operation in Glacier, Wembley, Valhalla, and Progress, Alberta. The company was founded on January 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

