Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) Price Target Raised to C$13.00

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Rating) (NYSE:AAV) had its price target hoisted by Cormark from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on AAV. Tudor Pickering reiterated a buy rating and set a C$9.00 price target on shares of Advantage Energy in a report on Thursday, January 20th. CIBC upped their price target on Advantage Energy from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. TD Securities increased their price target on Advantage Energy from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$9.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$10.05.

TSE AAV opened at C$8.71 on Tuesday. Advantage Energy has a 52-week low of C$2.28 and a 52-week high of C$9.04. The stock has a market cap of C$1.66 billion and a PE ratio of 4.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$7.16 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.01, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Advantage Energy ( TSE:AAV Get Rating ) (NYSE:AAV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$159.26 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Advantage Energy will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stephen Balog bought 3,258 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$8.36 per share, with a total value of C$27,236.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 65,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$544,712.52. Also, Senior Officer Neil Bokenfohr sold 150,000 shares of Advantage Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.36, for a total transaction of C$1,254,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,162,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$9,714,470.48.

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta.

