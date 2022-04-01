Adventus Mining (CVE:ADZN) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Adventus Mining Co. (CVE:ADZN – Get Rating)’s share price fell 1.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.76 and last traded at C$0.77. 48,475 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 262,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.78.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ADZN. Raymond James cut their price target on Adventus Mining from C$2.00 to C$1.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. National Bankshares set a C$1.60 price target on Adventus Mining and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.80 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of C$128.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.00.

Adventus Mining Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Ecuador, Canada, and Ireland. The company explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, zinc, copper, lead, and tungsten deposits. Its flagship project is the Curipamba property covering an area of 21,500 hectares located in Ecuador.

