Adya (CVE:ADYA) Trading Down 21.2%

Adya Inc. (CVE:ADYA – Get Rating) fell 21.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. 2,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 8,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.
The firm has a market cap of C$3.07 million and a PE ratio of -10.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.11.
About Adya (CVE:ADYA)
