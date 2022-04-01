AE Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

AE Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,073 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CSW Industrials were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSWI. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in CSW Industrials by 7.0% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 947,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,976,000 after purchasing an additional 61,573 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 5.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 983,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $125,615,000 after acquiring an additional 52,054 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 54.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 88,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,438,000 after acquiring an additional 31,132 shares during the last quarter. LRT Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials during the fourth quarter worth about $3,558,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 237.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 37,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,812,000 after acquiring an additional 26,528 shares during the last quarter. 75.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CSW Industrials alerts:

Shares of CSW Industrials stock opened at $117.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.37 and a beta of 0.80. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.14 and a fifty-two week high of $145.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $116.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.75.

CSW Industrials ( NASDAQ:CSWI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $136.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. CSW Industrials’s payout ratio is currently 16.95%.

In other CSW Industrials news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 286 shares of CSW Industrials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.09, for a total value of $34,345.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

CSWI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CSW Industrials in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Sidoti initiated coverage on CSW Industrials in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $149.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised CSW Industrials from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised CSW Industrials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

About CSW Industrials (Get Rating)

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; grilles, registers, and diffusers; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with its specialty chemicals and other products for general industrial applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CSW Industrials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSW Industrials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.