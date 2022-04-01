AE Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

AE Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Get Rating) by 97.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123,539 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $15,890,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $1,122,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $930,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $2,739,000. Finally, Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $279,000.

Get iShares Morningstar Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA ILCG opened at $65.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.67 and its 200 day moving average is $67.18. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $56.51 and a 52 week high of $73.77.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.