AE Wealth Management LLC Makes New $257,000 Investment in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 796 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SBNY. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Signature Bank by 65.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,120,157 shares of the bank’s stock worth $304,997,000 after purchasing an additional 443,323 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 331.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 384,577 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,713,000 after buying an additional 295,422 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 328.2% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 362,905 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,812,000 after buying an additional 278,159 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 89.1% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 512,803 shares of the bank’s stock worth $139,626,000 after buying an additional 241,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the third quarter worth about $56,293,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SBNY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $508.00 to $428.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $379.62.

Signature Bank stock opened at $293.49 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $317.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $313.77. The company has a market cap of $17.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.81. Signature Bank has a 52-week low of $207.86 and a 52-week high of $374.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $4.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $569.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.69 million. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 39.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.26 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 19.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.90%.

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

