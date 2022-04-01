AE Wealth Management LLC Makes New $289,000 Investment in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,018 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WIRE. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 182.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 229,966 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $21,808,000 after acquiring an additional 148,654 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Encore Wire by 57.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 241,719 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $22,922,000 after purchasing an additional 88,515 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Encore Wire by 39.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 262,369 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $24,881,000 after purchasing an additional 74,598 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Encore Wire in the third quarter worth $3,518,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Encore Wire by 21.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 196,181 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $18,604,000 after buying an additional 34,536 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.75% of the company’s stock.

WIRE has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Encore Wire in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:WIRE opened at $114.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $117.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.90. Encore Wire Co. has a 1-year low of $65.98 and a 1-year high of $151.64.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The electronics maker reported $6.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $4.49. The business had revenue of $687.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.79 million. Encore Wire had a net margin of 20.88% and a return on equity of 48.24%. Encore Wire’s revenue was up 80.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Encore Wire Co. will post 10.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.30%.

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. The company's products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables and metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; USE-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

