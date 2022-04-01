AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,948 Shares of Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC)

AE Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,948 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Canopy Growth were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Canopy Growth by 34.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,813,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,991,000 after acquiring an additional 722,277 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Canopy Growth by 1.4% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,939,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,873,000 after acquiring an additional 26,664 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Canopy Growth by 240.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,902,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,959 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Canopy Growth by 144.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,219,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,899,000 after acquiring an additional 720,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Canopy Growth by 6.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,179,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,697,000 after acquiring an additional 76,049 shares in the last quarter. 14.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CGC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Canopy Growth from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays downgraded Canopy Growth from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler downgraded Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Canopy Growth from C$9.60 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canopy Growth currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.38.

Shares of CGC stock opened at $7.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.41 and a 200 day moving average of $10.16. The company has a current ratio of 8.31, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 1.94. Canopy Growth Co. has a twelve month low of $5.62 and a twelve month high of $33.27.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $111.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.60 million. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 15.71% and a negative net margin of 71.43%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.98) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

