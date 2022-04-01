Aegon (NYSE:AEG) PT Raised to €5.60

Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group from €5.30 ($5.82) to €5.60 ($6.15) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AEG. UBS Group cut their target price on Aegon from €5.10 ($5.60) to €5.00 ($5.49) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Aegon from €5.00 ($5.49) to €4.70 ($5.16) in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aegon in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised Aegon from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Aegon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aegon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.39.

Shares of Aegon stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.49. The stock had a trading volume of 2,996,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,490,185. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.07. Aegon has a fifty-two week low of $3.89 and a fifty-two week high of $6.22.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aegon by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 25,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aegon by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 732,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,728,000 after acquiring an additional 3,105 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aegon during the 3rd quarter worth about $87,000. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aegon by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 5,346,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,212,000 after acquiring an additional 50,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of Aegon during the 4th quarter worth about $681,000. 10.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services in the Americas, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. The company offers life, accident, and health insurance; savings, pension, annuities, and mutual funds; property and casualty insurance; retirement plans and individual retirement accounts; voluntary employee benefits; and stable value solutions.

