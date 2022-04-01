Aegon (NYSE:AEG) PT Raised to €5.60

Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group from €5.30 ($5.82) to €5.60 ($6.15) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AEG. UBS Group cut their target price on Aegon from €5.10 ($5.60) to €5.00 ($5.49) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Aegon from €5.00 ($5.49) to €4.70 ($5.16) in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aegon in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised Aegon from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Aegon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aegon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.39.
Shares of Aegon stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.49. The stock had a trading volume of 2,996,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,490,185. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.07. Aegon has a fifty-two week low of $3.89 and a fifty-two week high of $6.22.
About Aegon (Get Rating)
Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services in the Americas, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. The company offers life, accident, and health insurance; savings, pension, annuities, and mutual funds; property and casualty insurance; retirement plans and individual retirement accounts; voluntary employee benefits; and stable value solutions.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aegon (AEG)
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in April
- Should You Take a Shot on Sportsman’s Warehouse?
- PVH Corp Stock May Be Turning Around
- 4 Best Grocery Store Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio in April 2022
Receive News & Ratings for Aegon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aegon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.