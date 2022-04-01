Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Aehr Test Systems stock opened at $10.16 on Thursday. Aehr Test Systems has a 52-week low of $1.94 and a 52-week high of $27.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.89 and a 200-day moving average of $15.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.71 million, a P/E ratio of 203.24 and a beta of 1.45.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.14. Aehr Test Systems had a net margin of 4.42% and a negative return on equity of 2.35%.

In other Aehr Test Systems news, VP Michael A. Brannan sold 6,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total transaction of $74,529.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Mario M. Rosati sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total transaction of $30,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 23,875 shares of company stock valued at $294,802 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. 29.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aehr Test Systems engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of test and burn-in products to the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products include wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures and die carriers. The company was founded by Rhea J. Posedel on May 25, 1977 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

