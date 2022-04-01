AerCap (NYSE:AER) Price Target Cut to $70.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $76.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on AER. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AerCap from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of AerCap in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued a positive rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of AerCap from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of AerCap in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued a positive rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of AerCap from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $73.13.

Shares of AER stock opened at $50.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.94, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.06 and its 200 day moving average is $60.58. AerCap has a 12 month low of $43.75 and a 12 month high of $71.38.

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($1.44). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. AerCap had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that AerCap will post 10.43 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AerCap during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of AerCap during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AerCap during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of AerCap during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of AerCap by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

AerCap Holdings NV engages in aircraft leasing and aviation finance. The firm also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. It operates through leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial aircraft and engines segment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

