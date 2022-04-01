AeroClean Technologies (NASDAQ:AERC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

AeroClean Technologies (NASDAQ:AERC – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of AeroClean Technologies stock opened at $3.60 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.30. AeroClean Technologies has a 12 month low of $3.35 and a 12 month high of $117.35.

Separately, Benchmark cut their target price on AeroClean Technologies from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AeroClean Technologies stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AeroClean Technologies Inc ( NASDAQ:AERC Get Rating ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AeroClean Technologies is a pathogen elimination technology company. It creates solutions for hospitals, offices and many shared spaces as well as elevators, aircraft and more. AeroClean Technologies is based in NEW YORK.

