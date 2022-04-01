AeroClean Technologies (NASDAQ:AERC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

AeroClean Technologies (NASDAQ:AERC – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of AeroClean Technologies stock opened at $3.60 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.30. AeroClean Technologies has a 12 month low of $3.35 and a 12 month high of $117.35.
Separately, Benchmark cut their target price on AeroClean Technologies from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday.
AeroClean Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
AeroClean Technologies is a pathogen elimination technology company. It creates solutions for hospitals, offices and many shared spaces as well as elevators, aircraft and more. AeroClean Technologies is based in NEW YORK.
