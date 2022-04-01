Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 126,900 shares, a decrease of 21.0% from the February 28th total of 160,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 108,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

AEMD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aethlon Medical in a report on Saturday, March 26th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Maxim Group dropped their price objective on Aethlon Medical from $11.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Shares of AEMD stock opened at $1.46 on Friday. Aethlon Medical has a one year low of $1.12 and a one year high of $12.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 0.65.

Aethlon Medical ( NASDAQ:AEMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.26 million. Aethlon Medical had a negative return on equity of 45.91% and a negative net margin of 2,823.49%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aethlon Medical will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NTB Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Aethlon Medical during the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aethlon Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Aethlon Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aethlon Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Institutional investors own 7.71% of the company’s stock.

About Aethlon Medical (Get Rating)

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases in the United States. The company develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system.

