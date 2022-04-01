Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. Affimed had a negative return on equity of 40.23% and a negative net margin of 132.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS.

NASDAQ:AFMD opened at $4.37 on Friday. Affimed has a 52 week low of $3.59 and a 52 week high of $11.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $429.51 million, a P/E ratio of -7.95 and a beta of 2.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.36.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AFMD. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Affimed by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,848,983 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,805,000 after buying an additional 70,893 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Affimed by 195.5% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 82,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 54,910 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Affimed by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,045,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,289,000 after buying an additional 22,769 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Affimed by 483.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 20,664 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Affimed by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 200,631 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 13,916 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AFMD. Piper Sandler began coverage on Affimed in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Affimed in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Affimed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Affimed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Affimed in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Affimed presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.86.

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, which has completed Phase II clinical study of CD30-positive T-cell lymphoma, and hodgkin lymphoma (HL), as well as is in Phase II clinical trials for peripheral T-cell lymphoma, and transformed mycosis fungoides; that is in Phase I clinical study in combination with adoptive NK cells for CD30-postive lymphomas; and has completed Phase Ib clinical study in combination with anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed HL.

