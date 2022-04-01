Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.27 Per Share

Analysts expect Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.27) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Agenus’ earnings. Agenus also reported earnings per share of ($0.27) during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agenus will report full year earnings of ($1.13) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.24) to ($1.01). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.90) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.22) to ($0.52). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Agenus.

Get Agenus alerts:

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $20.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Agenus from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Agenus in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on Agenus from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Agenus has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.75.

Shares of AGEN stock opened at $2.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.59. Agenus has a 52-week low of $2.34 and a 52-week high of $6.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $632.60 million, a PE ratio of -13.67 and a beta of 1.19.

In related news, insider Steven J. O’day sold 38,679 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total value of $118,357.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Agenus in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Agenus during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agenus during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Agenus during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Agenus during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.60% of the company’s stock.

Agenus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Agenus (AGEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Agenus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agenus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.