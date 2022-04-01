AGF Management (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) PT Raised to C$10.75

AGF Management (OTCMKTS:AGFMF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by analysts at Desjardins from C$10.50 to C$10.75 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on AGFMF. Barclays raised their price target on shares of AGF Management from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of AGF Management from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of AGF Management from C$10.50 to C$9.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AGF Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.96.

AGFMF remained flat at $$5.44 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.06. AGF Management has a fifty-two week low of $5.44 and a fifty-two week high of $6.95.

AGF Management Ltd. is a diversified global asset management firm. It offers investment solutions to a wide range of clients, from individual investors and financial advisors to institutions, including pension plans, corporate plans, sovereign wealth funds, endowments, and foundations. The firm provides investment management with operations and investments in North America, Europe, and Asia.

