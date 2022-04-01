Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Agile Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,072.43% and a negative return on equity of 231.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS.

Shares of AGRX opened at $0.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.66 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.29 and a 200 day moving average of $0.56. Agile Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGRX. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Agile Therapeutics by 3,348.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 769,445 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 747,131 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Agile Therapeutics by 341.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 162,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 126,015 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Agile Therapeutics by 571.4% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,161,006 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839,143 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Agile Therapeutics by 771.4% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 237,642 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 210,370 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Agile Therapeutics by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,507,654 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 37,394 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AGRX shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Agile Therapeutics in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agile Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.38.

Agile Therapeutics, Inc is a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of transdermal patch. Its lead product candidate, Twirla, also known as AG200-15, is an investigational low-dose, non-daily prescription contraceptive. The company was founded by Chien Te Yen on December 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.

