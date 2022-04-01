Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Agrify Corporation is a developer of advanced and proprietary precision hardware and software grow solutions for the indoor agriculture marketplace. Agrify Corporation is based in BURLINGTON, Mass. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Agrify from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on shares of Agrify from $32.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Agrify has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.90.

Agrify stock opened at $4.63 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.33. The company has a market capitalization of $114.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 2.25. Agrify has a 1 year low of $3.71 and a 1 year high of $35.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a current ratio of 5.78.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agrify in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,390,000. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Agrify by 278.0% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 121,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 89,581 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Agrify during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $444,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Agrify by 689.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 236,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,392,000 after acquiring an additional 206,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in Agrify during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,569,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.72% of the company’s stock.

Agrify Corporation develops precision hardware and software grow solutions for the indoor agriculture marketplace primarily in the United States. It offers vertical farming units, integrated grow racks, and LED grow lights; and non-proprietary products designed, engineered, and manufactured by third parties, such as air cleaning systems and pesticide-free surface protection products.

