Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Given New C$26.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.33.

Get Air Canada alerts:

ACDVF stock opened at $19.46 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,723.47. Air Canada has a 52-week low of $14.95 and a 52-week high of $24.58. The firm has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 2.20.

Air Canada provides airline transportation services. It engages in full-service airline, scheduled passenger and cargo services, serving more than two hundred airports on six continents. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, U.S. Transborder, Atlantic, Pacific, and Other. The company was founded on April 11, 1936 and is headquartered in Saint-Laurent, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.