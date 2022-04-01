Air France-KLM (EPA:AF) Given a €3.10 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €3.10 ($3.41) target price on Air France-KLM (EPA:AF – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €1.80 ($1.98) price target on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.60 ($3.96) target price on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a €2.56 ($2.81) target price on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Barclays set a €4.60 ($5.05) target price on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a €4.15 ($4.56) target price on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus price target of €3.39 ($3.72).

AF stock opened at €4.09 ($4.50) on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €3.98 and its 200 day moving average is €4.06. Air France-KLM has a one year low of €6.88 ($7.56) and a one year high of €14.65 ($16.10).

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance, and other air-transport-related services.

