Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Airgain from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. B. Riley downgraded Airgain from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Airgain in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Airgain from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Airgain currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:AIRG opened at $7.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.32. Airgain has a 52-week low of $7.45 and a 52-week high of $24.48.

Airgain ( NASDAQ:AIRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01). Airgain had a negative net margin of 15.69% and a negative return on equity of 12.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Airgain will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Airgain news, Director James K. Sims acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.08 per share, for a total transaction of $45,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James K. Sims acquired 4,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.60 per share, with a total value of $35,051.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. North Run Capital LP boosted its holdings in Airgain by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. North Run Capital LP now owns 764,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,127,000 after acquiring an additional 54,500 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Airgain by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 633,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,738,000 after buying an additional 108,342 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Airgain by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 506,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,382,000 after buying an additional 16,649 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Airgain by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 449,347 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,776,000 after buying an additional 124,716 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Airgain by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 279,803 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,974,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.10% of the company’s stock.

Airgain, Inc provides embedded antenna products, integration support and test services. The firm works in partnership with the entire ecosystem, including carriers, chipset suppliers, OEMs, and ODMs. Its products include embedded, external and carrier-class antennas. The company offers custom antenna design and performance validation services.

