Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $133.30.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price target on Akamai Technologies from $143.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Citigroup cut their price target on Akamai Technologies from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $128.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

AKAM stock traded down $1.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $119.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,419,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,637,295. Akamai Technologies has a 52 week low of $96.86 and a 52 week high of $121.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $111.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $19.40 billion, a PE ratio of 30.38, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.58.

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.12. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 18.83%. The company had revenue of $905.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Akamai Technologies news, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 3,805 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $456,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.52, for a total value of $168,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,458 shares of company stock worth $2,724,709 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carret Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 20,870 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,443,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Garrison Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.7% during the third quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 21,702 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 14.6% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,736 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the third quarter worth $11,745,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 127,101 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $14,876,000 after buying an additional 23,857 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

