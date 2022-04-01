Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) Downgraded to Neutral at Cantor Fitzgerald

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho downgraded shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Akebia Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.31.

AKBA stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.66. The company had a trading volume of 281,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,136,345. Akebia Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.67 and a 1 year high of $4.33. The company has a market capitalization of $115.47 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.47.

Akebia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AKBA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.07). Akebia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 132.43% and a negative return on equity of 187.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.60) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Akebia Therapeutics will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO John P. Butler sold 25,053 shares of Akebia Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.15, for a total transaction of $53,863.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,757 shares of company stock worth $94,094. 2.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 5.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 115,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 5,456 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 6.6% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 95,461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 5,923 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 38.7% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,527 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 6,565 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 580,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 7,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 8.4% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 102,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 7,940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.27% of the company’s stock.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The firm is also involved in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of renal and metabolic disorders. Its products include Auryxia and Vadadustat.

