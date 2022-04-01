Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) PT Lowered to €112.00 at Morgan Stanley

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from €120.00 ($131.87) to €112.00 ($123.08) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AKZOY. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Akzo Nobel from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Akzo Nobel from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Akzo Nobel from €109.00 ($119.78) to €113.00 ($124.18) in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $90.33.
Shares of AKZOY opened at $28.63 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Akzo Nobel has a 52 week low of $25.45 and a 52 week high of $44.14. The stock has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.10.
Akzo Nobel NV is a holding company that engages in the manufacture and sale of coating and paint products. It operates through the following segments: Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings. The Decorative Paints segment manufactures and supplies a range of interior and exterior decoration and protection products for professional and do-it-yourself markets.
