Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alamo Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

Shares of ALG stock opened at $143.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 3.18. Alamo Group has a 1 year low of $131.35 and a 1 year high of $165.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $141.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30 and a beta of 1.00.

Alamo Group ( NYSE:ALG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Alamo Group had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $337.17 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Alamo Group will post 8.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from Alamo Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 14th. Alamo Group’s payout ratio is currently 10.67%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Alamo Group by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 149,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,901,000 after acquiring an additional 26,080 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Alamo Group by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,531,000 after acquiring an additional 10,950 shares during the period. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. grew its stake in Alamo Group by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 31,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,445,000 after acquiring an additional 7,860 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Alamo Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,530,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alamo Group by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. 93.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alamo Group Company Profile

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty applications, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

