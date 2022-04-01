Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $60.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Alaska Air’s expansion efforts to cater to the recovery in air-travel demand are encouraging. The company plans to expand its network by 4-8% per year through 2025. Following a softness in bookings in January due to Omicron-led woes, the carrier has been seeing demand trending above 2019 levels for the first quarter. The carrier’s fleet modernization efforts are aimed at capitalizing on the recovery in demand. In March, the carrier announced plans to accelerate its transition to a single mainline fleet. However, volatile oil prices, resulting from the Russia-Ukraine war, is a major concern for Alaska Air. Amid uncertainty, the airline has raised its fuel cost estimate for the first quarter. Due to Omicron-led softness in bookings in January, the carrier expects total revenues to decline 11-12% in the first quarter from the 2019 level.”

ALK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Barclays reduced their target price on Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Cowen increased their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Alaska Air Group in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $75.13.

NYSE:ALK opened at $58.01 on Tuesday. Alaska Air Group has a 52-week low of $43.46 and a 52-week high of $74.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.53 and a 200 day moving average of $54.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 1.51.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.55) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 135.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $41,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total value of $117,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the third quarter valued at about $43,192,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Alaska Air Group by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,194,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $114,318,000 after acquiring an additional 678,268 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 499.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 669,553 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,236,000 after acquiring an additional 557,950 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,290,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $119,310,000 after acquiring an additional 503,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,881,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

