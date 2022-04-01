Alaunos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Alaunos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Alaunos Therapeutics stock opened at $0.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.43. Alaunos Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.61 and a one year high of $3.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.01 million, a PE ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.64.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alaunos Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday.

Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies to treat patients with cancer. The company develops Sleeping Beauty platform, which is based on the non-viral genetic engineering of immune cells using a transposon/transposase system to engineer T-cells outside of the body for infusion; and Controlled IL-12 to stimulate expression of interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled manner to focus the patient's immune system to attack cancer cells.

