Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 97,029 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 1,110,160 shares.The stock last traded at $27.05 and had previously closed at $27.99.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ALKS. StockNews.com began coverage on Alkermes in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet upgraded Alkermes from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Alkermes from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Alkermes from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alkermes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of -87.70 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.00.

Alkermes ( NASDAQ:ALKS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.16. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 3.95% and a negative net margin of 4.10%. The business had revenue of $324.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alkermes plc will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Craig C. Hopkinson sold 2,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $58,042.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Craig C. Hopkinson sold 11,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total value of $296,699.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALKS. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Alkermes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Alkermes by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Alkermes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Alkermes in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Alkermes by 527.4% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA, an intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL for the treatment of alcohol and prevention of opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia and schizoaffective; and VUMERITY for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

