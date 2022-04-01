Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

ALGT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $275.00 to $247.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James lowered Allegiant Travel from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America lowered Allegiant Travel from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allegiant Travel currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $234.70.

NASDAQ:ALGT opened at $162.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $164.59 and a 200-day moving average of $179.22. Allegiant Travel has a 52 week low of $132.03 and a 52 week high of $255.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Allegiant Travel ( NASDAQ:ALGT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $496.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.75 million. Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 3.37% and a net margin of 8.89%. The business’s revenue was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.12) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Allegiant Travel will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Maurice J. Gallagher, Jr. sold 2,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.85, for a total transaction of $319,849.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rebecca Aretos sold 1,771 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.75, for a total value of $305,940.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,594 shares of company stock valued at $4,013,062 over the last 90 days. 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALGT. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in Allegiant Travel by 1,153.8% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 163 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in Allegiant Travel during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Allegiant Travel during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Allegiant Travel by 58.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 314 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Allegiant Travel by 115.3% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 110 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

