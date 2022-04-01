ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ALLETE is an energy company. In addition to its electric utilities, Minnesota Power and Superior Water, Light and Power of Wisconsin, ALLETE owns ALLETE Clean Energy, based in Duluth, U.S. Water Services headquartered in St. Michael, Minn., BNI Energy in Center, N.D., and has an eight percent equity interest in the American Transmission Co. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on ALLETE from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com raised ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised ALLETE from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ALLETE currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.33.

Shares of ALLETE stock opened at $66.98 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.20. ALLETE has a 52 week low of $56.84 and a 52 week high of $73.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. ALLETE had a return on equity of 5.89% and a net margin of 11.92%. The business had revenue of $399.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that ALLETE will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in ALLETE by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,954,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $129,711,000 after acquiring an additional 118,182 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in ALLETE by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,559,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $103,465,000 after acquiring an additional 136,361 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in ALLETE by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,210,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,329,000 after acquiring an additional 215,877 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in ALLETE by 0.6% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,195,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,152,000 after acquiring an additional 6,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ALLETE by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 889,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,000,000 after acquiring an additional 34,540 shares during the last quarter. 71.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALLETE Company Profile (Get Rating)

ALLETE, Inc engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. The Regulated Operations segment includes regulated utilities; Minnesota Power; SWL&P; and investment in ATC, which regulates utilities that owns and maintains electric transmission assets.

