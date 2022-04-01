Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) Shares Gap Up to $15.35

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.35, but opened at $15.81. Alliance Resource Partners shares last traded at $15.81, with a volume of 19 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ARLP shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a research report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Noble Financial started coverage on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Alliance Resource Partners ( NASDAQ:ARLP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The energy company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Alliance Resource Partners had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The company had revenue of $473.47 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This is a boost from Alliance Resource Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Alliance Resource Partners’s payout ratio is currently 72.99%.

In related news, Director John H. Robinson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $43,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 44.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Alliance Resource Partners by 219.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,918,407 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,249,000 after buying an additional 1,317,347 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 971,780 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,283,000 after purchasing an additional 171,716 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Alliance Resource Partners by 142.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 881,600 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,985,000 after purchasing an additional 517,300 shares in the last quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC increased its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners by 84.4% during the 4th quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 600,700 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,593,000 after purchasing an additional 275,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 490,834 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,204,000 after purchasing an additional 23,329 shares in the last quarter. 17.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alliance Resource Partners Company Profile

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties, and Coal Royalties.

