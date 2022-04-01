AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

AB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on AllianceBernstein from $62.00 to $64.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AllianceBernstein from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AllianceBernstein presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.10.

Get AllianceBernstein alerts:

NYSE:AB opened at $47.02 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.56. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 1.38. AllianceBernstein has a 52-week low of $38.67 and a 52-week high of $57.54.

AllianceBernstein ( NYSE:AB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The asset manager reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 24.18% and a net margin of 8.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that AllianceBernstein will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.97%. This is a boost from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 132.99%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 34,544 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 11,172 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 5,207 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,630 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. 12.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AllianceBernstein Company Profile (Get Rating)

AllianceBernstein Holding LP engages in the provision of research, diversified investment management and related services. It offers investment trusts, mutual funds, hedge funds and other investment vehicles. The company was founded in October 2000 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.