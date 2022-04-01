Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) Sets New 52-Week High at $62.57

Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $62.57 and last traded at $62.37, with a volume of 36624 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.20.

LNT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Alliant Energy from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alliant Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

The stock has a market cap of $15.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.85, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.31.

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35. The firm had revenue of $927.00 million during the quarter. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 18.37%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.4275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. This is a boost from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is presently 65.27%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LNT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,301,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,678,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374,318 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 139.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,315,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350,224 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,971,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,096,000 after acquiring an additional 563,158 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 71.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,180,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,829,000 after acquiring an additional 490,768 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 246.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 599,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,539,000 after acquiring an additional 426,318 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.42% of the company’s stock.

About Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

