AllSafe (ASAFE) Price Tops $0.0167 on Top Exchanges

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 19% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. One AllSafe coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0167 or 0.00000036 BTC on major exchanges. AllSafe has a market cap of $152,414.35 and $971.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, AllSafe has traded 105.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00025071 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 1,023.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000020 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AllSafe Coin Profile

AllSafe (ASAFE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. The official website for AllSafe is allsafetoken.pw . AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

