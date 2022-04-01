Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys Shares of 943,847 ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 943,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,314,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 2.67% of ShockWave Medical at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SWAV. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical during the third quarter worth about $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 30.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 1,020.8% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SWAV traded up $1.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $208.99. 11,421 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 441,722. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $163.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.64. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.89 and a twelve month high of $249.73. The company has a quick ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -691.20 and a beta of 1.28.

ShockWave Medical ( NASDAQ:SWAV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.27. ShockWave Medical had a negative net margin of 3.85% and a negative return on equity of 4.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Laura Francis sold 1,890 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $396,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.83, for a total transaction of $755,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 94,938 shares of company stock worth $15,536,182. Corporate insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $210.00 to $199.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $258.00 to $198.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $272.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of ShockWave Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.00.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease (PAD); C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee PAD.

