Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Invests $191.62 Million in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,395,450 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $191,622,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 2.06% of Five9 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Five9 by 1.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 844,293 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $134,867,000 after purchasing an additional 8,088 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Five9 in the third quarter valued at approximately $134,661,000. Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its stake in Five9 by 13,418.4% in the third quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 770,008 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $123,001,000 after purchasing an additional 764,312 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its stake in Five9 by 122.9% in the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 757,842 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $121,058,000 after purchasing an additional 417,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in Five9 in the third quarter valued at approximately $109,108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Five9 alerts:

FIVN traded up $4.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $114.53. The stock had a trading volume of 6,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,341,032. The business has a 50-day moving average of $111.92 and a 200-day moving average of $135.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 3.92. Five9, Inc. has a one year low of $80.52 and a one year high of $211.68. The stock has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of -146.83 and a beta of 0.52.

Five9 ( NASDAQ:FIVN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Five9 had a negative net margin of 8.69% and a negative return on equity of 15.45%. The business had revenue of $173.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Five9, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 6,610 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.36, for a total transaction of $676,599.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott Welch sold 4,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $476,841.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,404 shares of company stock valued at $1,724,875. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FIVN shares. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Five9 from $208.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Five9 from $200.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of Five9 from $200.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.05.

About Five9 (Get Rating)

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.