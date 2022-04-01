Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Invests $203.44 Million in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 308,641 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $203,440,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.65% of HubSpot at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HUBS. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 86.4% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 41 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 90 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Roth Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.80, for a total transaction of $4,525,056.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE HUBS traded up $21.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $496.79. 7,253 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 851,206. HubSpot, Inc. has a one year low of $378.88 and a one year high of $866.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $480.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $627.98. The stock has a market cap of $23.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -284.40 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 5.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.63%. The business had revenue of $369.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. HubSpot’s quarterly revenue was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HUBS has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of HubSpot from $845.00 to $675.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $500.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of HubSpot from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of HubSpot from $850.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $953.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HubSpot has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $739.04.

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

