Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Makes New Investment in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,521,320 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $220,119,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.05% of Walmart as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the third quarter worth $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 360.0% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 253 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 64.2% during the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 312 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 513.5% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. 30.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WMT. BNP Paribas raised shares of Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Walmart from $186.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. UBS Group set a $180.00 price objective on Walmart in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $157.00 price objective on Walmart in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 price objective on Walmart in a report on Friday, February 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.09.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 128,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total value of $17,881,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,167,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total value of $159,004,374.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,426,790 shares of company stock worth $195,237,930 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $149.49. 74,748 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,294,070. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.01 and a 1 year high of $152.57. The stock has a market cap of $414.67 billion, a PE ratio of 30.63, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $140.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.14.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $152.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Walmart’s payout ratio is 45.90%.

Walmart Company Profile (Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.