Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Takes Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,196,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $181,386,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.50% of Copart as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in Copart by 106.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Copart by 1,376.9% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Copart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Copart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Copart by 139.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 271 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on CPRT shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Copart from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Copart in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.33.

Shares of CPRT stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $126.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,348,748. The company has a market cap of $29.98 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $124.07 and a 200-day moving average of $138.45. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.79 and a 52 week high of $161.12.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $867.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.99 million. Copart had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 34.51%. Copart’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

